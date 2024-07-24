Risk of rain in Ottawa on Wednesday

OTTAWA
    Ottawa residents and tourists will need to keep the rain gear handy over the next two days, but sunshine and warm temperatures will return for the weekend.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon.  High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33.

    The hourly forecast calls for a chance of showers starting at 10 a.m.

    Cloudy tonight with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 17 C.

    Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 28.

    Friday will be sunny. High 27 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 28 C.

    Sunday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.

