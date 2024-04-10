Ottawa could hit 20 C for the second straight day

Ottawa will continue to enjoy warm spring temperatures today, with the temperature expected to hit 20 C for the second straight day.

The temperature warmed up to 21.1 C on Tuesday, the first time the temperature hit 20 C in 2024.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 20 C.

A few clouds tonight. Low 4 C.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy, with periods of rain beginning near noon. High 18 C.

Rain continuing on Friday. High 15 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 0 C.