Ottawa could hit 20 C for the second straight day
Ottawa will continue to enjoy warm spring temperatures today, with the temperature expected to hit 20 C for the second straight day.
The temperature warmed up to 21.1 C on Tuesday, the first time the temperature hit 20 C in 2024.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 20 C.
A few clouds tonight. Low 4 C.
Thursday will be mainly cloudy, with periods of rain beginning near noon. High 18 C.
Rain continuing on Friday. High 15 C.
The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 0 C.
