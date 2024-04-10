OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa could hit 20 C for the second straight day

    The lighthouse in front of the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) The lighthouse in front of the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa will continue to enjoy warm spring temperatures today, with the temperature expected to hit 20 C for the second straight day.

    The temperature warmed up to 21.1 C on Tuesday, the first time the temperature hit 20 C in 2024.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 20 C.

    A few clouds tonight. Low 4 C.

    Thursday will be mainly cloudy, with periods of rain beginning near noon. High 18 C.

    Rain continuing on Friday. High 15 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

    Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 0 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News