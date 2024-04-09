Ottawa could hit 20 C for the first time in 2024
The temperature is expected to hit 20 C in Ottawa for the first time in 2024, as above-seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the full week.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 20 C on Tuesday and 22 C on Wednesday.
The record for warmest April 9 is 23.5 C, set back in 2021.
In 2023, Ottawa hit 20 C for the first time on April 11, and the temperature warmed up to 30.2 C on April 13.
Ottawa will enjoy a mix of sun and cloud today. High 20 C.
Increasing cloudiness this evening with showers beginning late in the evening. Low 9 C.
Mainly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of showers. High 22 C.
Thursday will see periods of rain. High 14 C.
The outlook for Friday calls for showers. High 13 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 0 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What is Mercury retrograde and how does it affect you?
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse brings breathtaking views across eastern Ontario
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Can't get enough of the total solar eclipse or got clouded out? Here are the next ones to watch for
Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren't along the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.
Chechnya bans all music deemed too fast or too slow
Authorities in the Russian Republic of Chechnya have announced a ban on music that they consider too fast or slow.
What to expect from the spring housing market
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
Doug Ford directs LCBO to go back to using single-use paper bags
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
WATCH Time-lapse video shows the solar eclipse across North America
Watch time-lapse video of the solar eclipse as it occurred from Mexico to Canada.
'Like magic': Total solar eclipse moves across parts of Canada, crowds in awe
Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.
4 arrested in connection with murder of 22-year-old in Penticton, B.C.
Police investigating the 2021 murder of a man in Penticton, B.C., have arrested four people in connection with the case, including three who were youths at the time of the killing.
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained
Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.
Atlantic
-
People across the Maritimes take time to observe historic eclipse
Chris Hadfield was one of thousands of people across the Maritimes who observed the celestial event, which won’t repeat in the region until 2079.
-
New Glasgow police ask for the public’s help locating missing senior
The New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help locating 73-year-old Adair Townsend.
-
Fire near Wolfville, N.S., destroys home, hospitalizes two people
An early morning fire near Wolfville, N.S., sent two people to hospital and destroyed a two-storey home on Monday.
Toronto
-
Here’s why you may smell smoke near Toronto’s High Park
The City of Toronto will conduct its annual burn of High Park on Tuesday.
-
Toronto police officer seriously injured while making an arrest in North York: TPS
A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in North York on Monday night, say police.
-
Toronto Blue Jays defeat Seattle Mariners in home opener at Rogers Centre
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners Monday night in their home opener at the newly renovated Rogers Centre.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals calling for parliamentary commission on flood zones to protect homeowners
The Quebec Liberal Party is worried about what's happening to homes in flood zones and is calling for a parliamentary commission as more people are being affected by flooding.
-
Parts of southern Quebec have front-row seat for total solar eclipse
People gathered across southern Quebec Monday to get a rare view of a total solar eclipse. Parts of the province will have a front-row seat for the phenomenon, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking out sunlight for a brief period.
-
No charges in pedestrian's death in St-Michel
A 54-year-old truck driver will not be charged in the death of a pedestrian last June after a Quebec coroner's report and recommendations.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what the total solar eclipse looked like at its peak in Ontario
Though the skies clouded the total solar eclipse as it peaked through Toronto, several onlookers still donned their certified solar shades to view the 'once-in-a-lifetime' celestial event.
-
Drunk Sudbury man arrested trying to hitchhike on Hwy. 400
A 37-year-old Sudbury man heading to the airport Sunday with his buddies for a trip south ended up in the holding cells of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment.
-
Men who started Sudbury fire that killed three people testify at murder trial
A murder trial in Sudbury will continue Tuesday with testimony of one of the men who admitted to starting the fire that killed three people.
Windsor
-
Family upset after dog dies at vet's office
A LaSalle family is grieving the loss of their beloved dog after an error at the vet resulted in its death.
-
Solar eclipse 2024 impresses crowds in Windsor-Essex
As the total solar eclipse fell over parts of southwestern Ontario Monday, many residents watched online and in person across the region.
-
Windsorite convicted in grisly 2004 murder of taxicab driver wants early parole
Ali Al-Shammari, 38, has been in prison since 2007 after being convicted of first-degree murder by a jury.
London
-
London, Ont. jury hears disturbing evidence at child abuse case involving parents
A London, Ont. jury heard horrific testimony Monday surrounding the alleged abuse of several children at the hands of their mother and father.
-
Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
-
Fatal crash in west London, Ont.
Just before 2 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a collision at the corner of Oxford Street West and Woodhull Road.
Kitchener
-
Watching the solar eclipse in Waterloo Region and Guelph
People across Waterloo Region - and beyond - had their eyes on the skies for Monday's solar eclipse.
-
Tributes to Ontario couple killed in Swiss avalanche
Capt. Sean Thomas and Nicole Nagy were snowboarding in Switzerland over the Easter long weekend when both presumably died in an avalanche.
-
‘EePispe 2024’: Eclipse cake gone wrong in Kitchener, Ont.
A work party in Kitchener, Ont. may not have gotten the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
Barrie
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Simcoe County
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
-
Limo passenger taken to jail rather than airport after arrest on Highway 400
Police say a man on his way to the airport in a limo with his friends wound up in a holding cell over the weekend instead.
-
Malnourished, frostbitten pups rescued by Barrie organization in dire need of donations
A non-profit animal rescue organization in Barrie that relies on community generosity recently saved a distressed young lab and her 12 puppies from northern Manitoba.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Magical feeling': Manitobans take in partial solar eclipse
Manitobans gathered to watch a rare celestial event on Monday.
-
Takeoff: WestJet increasing flights from Winnipeg to Montreal and Ottawa, adds direct Nashville route
If you’re looking to fly out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, you’ll now have more flight options.
Calgary
-
'It does kind of put you in your place': Calgary comes out to catch glimpse of solar eclipse
Thousands of Calgarians flocked to the University of Calgary on Monday to get a glimpse of the solar eclipse.
-
-
Stampede Elm comes down after more than 125 years
A big elm tree that had grown in the parking lot of the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years was cut down on Monday.
Edmonton
-
2 dead after daylight shooting in south Edmonton residential neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
Recovery-based Alberta drug-addiction treatment model limits options: critic
Dan Williams, Alberta's minister of mental health and addiction, defends the recovery community model despite deaths from all substances increasing by 130 per cent since the governing UCP party took office in 2019.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister offers to put accountability framework into legislation
As Saskatchewan teachers step up job sanctions with "work to rule" measures this week – Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill has offered to include accountability framework into the Education Act.
-
Sask. RCMP use spike strip to stop stolen vehicle near Edgeley
An investigation into a stolen vehicle ultimately led to RCMP deploying a spike strip to end a pursuit near Edgeley, Sask.
-
In Pictures
In Pictures Here's what Monday's solar eclipse looked like in Saskatchewan
Monday's solar eclipse was only partial in Saskatchewan, but with proper eyewear it was still possible to see the moon crossing paths with the sun during the early afternoon hours.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan residents looked to the skies. Some saw mostly clouds
Crowds of people across Saskatchewan were outside on Monday hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial spectacle that made news across the continent.
-
Saskatoon property 'crawls' with swarms of maple bugs
Bob Muckalt rarely had to deal with maple bugs before he and his wife Rita bought their home in Confederation Park in 2021.
-
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Vancouver
-
Suspects traded street drugs for safer supply outside B.C. pharmacy, police say
Prince George RCMP say after multiple days of investigation, including surveillance outside one of the city’s pharmacies, officers arrested two people who had been offering illicit drugs in exchange for safer supply opioids.
-
Concerns about alleged kickback scheme leads to investigation of CleanBC grants
A Merritt-based company that makes electric logging trucks says it hasn't received a CleanBC grant and is raising concerns about the accounting firm tasked with administering them.
-
Don't let the weather get you down, there will be a total eclipse over B.C. in 2099
A total eclipse was never in the cards for Metro Vancouver on Monday, but it was so overcast that even catching a glimpse of the moon taking a so-called "bite" out of the sun was impossible.
Vancouver Island
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
Major redevelopment pitched for Victoria's waterfront around the Capital Iron building
Reliance Properties owns the land spanning from the waterfront, through the Capital Iron building and up to Government Street, and is looking to redevelop it.
-
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.