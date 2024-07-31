Ottawa city councillor teams up to tackle renoviction problem as Vanier tenants face eviction
Renovictions are on the rise, but with skyrocketing rent prices, many have nowhere to go and now one Ottawa city councillor is teaming up to tackle the problem.
More than a dozen tenants in Vanier received eviction notices earlier this month after their two buildings were sold.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Debbie Staples, who has lived in her unit for 17 years, is one of them.
"We received a letter saying they'll give us $5,000 for moving out and then about a week after that we got our N13," said Staples.
The building's new owner says extensive work needs to be done like plumbing, electrical and structural repairs.
It tells CTV News in a statement, "Property inspectors have conducted a thorough assessment and have strictly recommended that we proceed with the renovations immediately to address critical safety issues and improve overall living conditions.
"The decision to renovate an almost 80-year-old building is not taken lightly. It involves balancing the immediate needs and concerns of our tenants with the long-term benefits of ensuring a safe and modern living environment to the community."
Staples, who pays roughly $500 a month for a bachelor, says there is no where else to go.
"I cried, I honestly cried; I almost want to cry now," said Staples.
A report earlier this year shows renovictions are rising at an alarming rate.
"I get a notification about three to four times a week in my inbox about people getting evicted or renovicted, so the housing crisis is really coming to a head here, especially in areas like Rideau-Vanier," said Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante.
Plante has teamed up with Ottawa Community Land Trust and is using money allocated for her ward to purchase a 10-unit building in Vanier.
The purchase will keep rent affordable for the tenants who currently live there and for anyone who moves in in the future.
"Vanier is a community that wants housing solutions and not shelters, and this is absolutely a housing solution," said Plante.
It's the second building purchased by the community-run group, which buys rental properties in order to prevent renovictions and keep rent low for tenants.
For people like Debbie Staples, it's a solution that can't come soon enough.
"I have three brothers in town, but I really don't have a place to go," she said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Heat wave expected to bring hot, humid temperatures starting Thursday
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING British police charge 17-year-old with murder over a stabbing attack that killed 3 children
British police say they have charged a 17-year-old with murder over a stabbing attack that killed three children in Southport, northwest England.
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter in al Qaeda's Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, has agreed to plead guilty, the U.S. Defense Department said Wednesday, pointing to a long-delayed resolution in an attack that altered the course of the United States and much of the Middle East.
Canadian military encounters Chinese research vessel in Arctic, warns competitors are 'probing' infrastructure
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Donald Trump questions Kamala Harris' race as he appears at gathering of Black journalists
Donald Trump falsely suggested Kamala Harris had misled voters about her race as the former president appeared before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago Wednesday in an interview that quickly turned hostile.
Canada beats Colombia 1-0 in Olympic women's soccer to advance
Canada's women's soccer team has advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Colombia 1-0 in a do-or-die match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
No winner for Lotto Max, prizing jumps to $95 million
With no jackpot winner to claim the $70-million Lotto Max prize, the total prize pool for the next draw swells to $95 million.
How a cross-border conspiracy to smuggle drugs into B.C. on a Jet Ski unravelled
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
Landslide along B.C.'s Chilcotin River leads to evacuation orders, warnings of 'unpredictable water flow'
A First Nation in B.C.'s Central Interior has activated its emergency operations centre and the local regional district has issued an evacuation order for more than 107 square kilometres of riverside land due to a landslide.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man allegedly submitted more than 300 false insurance claims: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 36-year-old Tennecape man for allegedly submitting hundreds of false insurance claims in 2022.
-
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
-
Small fire causes big concern for Moncton neighbourhood residents
It may not have taken firefighters long to extinguish, but residents in the Lewisville neighbourhood of Moncton, N.B., are very concerned.
Toronto
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Video shows police raiding Toronto home of father, son facing terror charges
CP24 has obtained video of police raiding a Scarborough home of a father and son who were allegedly planning a 'serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Human remains located during search for missing Markham, Ont. woman
Police say human remains have been located during the search for a Markham, Ont. woman who went missing last week.
Montreal
-
Roberge addresses concerns about new health-care rules affecting English community
Quebec's French language minister tried to allay concerns about the health-care network Wednesday, insisting the anglophone community won't need to prove they're eligible to receive care in English.
-
Montreal swimmer Ilya Kharun wins bronze in men's 200m butterfly
Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men's 200-metre butterfly on Wednesday at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
Communauto users struggle to make reservations during peak summer season
As the summer heats up and vacationers hit the road, snagging a ride with Communauto might be trickier than usual. The car-sharing service is struggling to keep up with demand.
Northern Ontario
-
Mother of Kirkland Lake, Ont., murder victim still waiting for answers
The mother of Lea Thompson, who was murdered last summer in Kirkland Lake, says she’s still waiting to find out exactly what happened to her daughter.
-
Sudbury pedestrian, 92, struck and killed by debris from downtown crash
A 92-year-old pedestrian was killed by flying debris from a two-vehicle crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Windsor
-
Multiple collisions close section of EC Row Expressway
Multiple collisions have been reported along the EC Row Expressway in the areas of Central Avenue and Walker Road.
-
Windsor's vacant home tax program draws more than 150 complaints from residents
The City of Windsor has received more than 12 dozen complaints from residents about vacant homes since launching a tax program to address the issue four months ago.
-
'It’s good to get outside': Windsor youth take advantage of soaring temperatures
In spite of a heat warning from Environment Canada and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the city’s youngest residents were out Wednesday enjoying summer.
London
-
Family in shock after alleged driver in hit and run opts to take chances in court
An expected guilty plea turned into a change of heart for the accused at Simcoe's Courthouse on Wednesday. It means the case against 35-year-old Nicholas Burtch of Norfolk County will now go to trial.
-
One person pulled from the waters of Lake Huron near Goderich pier
Huron OPP were on the beach in Goderich this afternoon following reports of an unconscious person in the water near the pier.
-
Following downtown London shooting, police need help locating and identifying suspects
London police have laid charges in relation to a shooting that took place downtown last weekend.Two individuals, Mohamed Sail, 35, and Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, have been identified and charged, however their current whereabouts are unknown.
Kitchener
-
Ont. monument to Estonian soldiers questioned over Nazi connection
Concerns have been raised about the names on a Second World War monument at an Estonian summer camp in Elora, Ont.
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Teen arrested in Kitchener after escaping detention facility in Wilmot Township
A 16-year-old has been arrested after he escaped from a secure detention facility in Wilmot Township.
Barrie
-
Search ends for missing senior from Midland
The search for a missing elderly man from Midland Ont., has ended.
-
500+ marijuana plants discovered in illegal grow operation in Springwater
OPP destroyed over five hundred marijuana plants in an illegal grow operation at a farm in Springwater Township Ont.
-
Dozens gather at Tiny Twp. town hall to protest new planned development
Tiny Township's residents protested in front of the current town hall on Wednesday, demanding a halt to the construction of a new town administration building.
Winnipeg
-
Former Birchwood Terrace tenants able to get belongings left behind after evacuation
Nearly three months after they were forced out of their home, former Birchwood Terrace tenants are being allowed back in this week to get the belongings they had to leave behind.
-
Manitoba to spray for mosquitoes in Winkler, 'evidence' of West Nile infection
The province is going to start spraying for mosquitoes in the City of Winkler as there is evidence of mosquitoes being infected with the West Nile virus.
-
Assiniboine Park wants city to find new home for 10 Commandments monument
The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is asking the city to find a new home for a religious monument engraved with the 10 Commandments over concerns it could make the park less welcoming.
Calgary
-
City detects new wire snap along water main, is still assessing pipe-diver data
Another wire snap along Calgary's recently repaired feeder main and further analysis of data mean the city remains under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions.
-
New 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode examines death of Calgary woman
The death of a Calgary woman almost a decade ago is the focus of a new episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries.'
-
New rules affecting Calgarians' electricity, natural gas bills coming in 2025
New rules affecting how much you pay for electricity and natural gas are coming into effect sooner than planned.
Edmonton
-
'Exceptionally fortunate': Marmot Basin confirms it wasn't damaged in wildfire, will operate in 2024-25
Marmot Basin, the ski resort in Jasper National Park, was not damaged in last week's wildfire.
-
Jasper latest: Fire behaviour increasing with hotter weather
The Jasper wildfire remained out of control and fire behaviour was increasing on Wednesday as the weather got hotter.
-
Crime overall down in Edmonton, but violent crime rises
Police say crime is down in the capital city.
Regina
-
'Screaming for help': Regina woman approached, attacked by 3 large dogs in Lakeview neighbourhood
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
-
Sask. RCMP seizes 14 guns, explosive device in drug and kidnapping investigation
One man from Yorkton, a man from Ontario and another from Quebec are all facing several charges following an investigation into drug trafficking and kidnapping in the Yorkton area where a man was found severely injured and confined in a barn.
-
'Helping them not feel desperate': Complex needs shelter begins operations in Regina
A complex needs shelter is now open in Regina. The 15 bed pilot project aims to connect individuals in crisis to social services like detox, addictions treatment or even housing opportunities.
Saskatoon
-
'This is concerning': Sask. privacy watchdog cautions health authority over use of 'do not hire lists'
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner is taking aim at the province’s health authority over the use of "do not hire lists" among its recruiters.
-
Potential CPCK, CN railway strike is a 'huge concern' for Saskatchewan farmers
The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is calling on all parties involved in Canada’s two major railways to ensure operations continue.
-
Two killed after motorcycle collides with cow on Sask. highway
Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a cow on Highway 35 near Hendon, Sask. Tuesday night, RCMP say.
Vancouver
-
Canadian military encounters Chinese research vessel in Arctic, warns competitors are 'probing' infrastructure
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
-
Landslide along B.C.'s Chilcotin River leads to evacuation orders, warnings of 'unpredictable water flow'
A First Nation in B.C.'s Central Interior has activated its emergency operations centre and the local regional district has issued an evacuation order for more than 107 square kilometres of riverside land due to a landslide.
-
BC United looks to add former Liberal party name to election ballot
British Columbia's Opposition BC United is looking to put its previous Liberal name on the upcoming fall provincial election ballot after internal polling shows 30 per cent of people didn't know the party was re-named, says a party director.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian military encounters Chinese research vessel in Arctic, warns competitors are 'probing' infrastructure
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
-
How a cross-border conspiracy to smuggle drugs into B.C. on a Jet Ski unravelled
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
-
Serious crashes due to driver fatigue spike in July and August. Here's why, according to ICBC
The provincial insurer is warning British Columbians planning a B.C. Day road trip to guard against driver fatigue, which it says is responsible for a surge in injuries and deaths on B.C. roads every July and August.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.