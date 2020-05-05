OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will need to keep the old disinfectants, fertilizers and paint cans in the garage a little longer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restrictions on large gatherings and other COVID-19 measures has forced the City of Ottawa to cancel the household hazardous waste depot this month.

The one-day depot was scheduled for May 31 at 1201 Trim Road.

In a memo, Public Works and environmental Services Department General Manager Kevin Wylie says the restrictions made it impossible to plan the one-day depot.

“In response to the COVID-19 situation and the recommendations regarding limiting large gatherings and the lead time required by the contractor to secure staffing and preparation of the vehicles, equipment and site, the second Household Hazardous Waste Depot scheduled on May 31 at the Trim Road OC Transpo Park and Ride has been cancelled.”

The next household hazardous waste depot is scheduled for June 21 at the Trail Road dump.

Residents can visit the City of Ottawa’s Waste Explorer for alternative drop-off solutions.

You can drop off the following household hazardous waste items during the depots: