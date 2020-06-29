OTTAWA -- As you plan your Canada Day party and fireworks display, the City of Ottawa and Bylaw Services are reminding people to limit the gathering for the fireworks display to a maximum of 10 people.

All major fireworks displays are cancelled on July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the main fireworks display in downtown Ottawa.

According to Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services, fireworks are permitted in the City of Ottawa on June 30, July 1 and 2 to celebrate Canada Day.

Fireworks are permitted June 30, July 1 and 2 in celebration of Canada Day. Please follow safety regulations, the Fireworks By-law and remember to follow provincial orders prohibiting residents from gathering in groups of more than 10. https://t.co/55MKhbHTQs @OttFire #OttCity pic.twitter.com/wWDIsF3xl6 — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) June 29, 2020

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services provided the following safety tips for Canada Day fireworks:

Must be discharged by someone 18 or older

Must be discharged on private property, with permission of the property owner

Minimum safety distances as indicated on the fireworks must be maintained from spectators, buildings and vehicles

The fireworks display must not cause danger or nuisance to any person or property

It is prohibited to discharge fireworks in City of Ottawa parks unless you have obtained a permit.

The sale of fireworks is permitted only on Canada Day and the seven business days preceding the day.

The Ontario Government's COVID-19 measures limit any gathering to a maximum of 10 people.