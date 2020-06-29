Advertisement
Ottawa Bylaw reminds Canada Day revellers to follow fireworks rules
OTTAWA -- As you plan your Canada Day party and fireworks display, the City of Ottawa and Bylaw Services are reminding people to limit the gathering for the fireworks display to a maximum of 10 people.
All major fireworks displays are cancelled on July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the main fireworks display in downtown Ottawa.
According to Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services, fireworks are permitted in the City of Ottawa on June 30, July 1 and 2 to celebrate Canada Day.
Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services provided the following safety tips for Canada Day fireworks:
- Must be discharged by someone 18 or older
- Must be discharged on private property, with permission of the property owner
- Minimum safety distances as indicated on the fireworks must be maintained from spectators, buildings and vehicles
- The fireworks display must not cause danger or nuisance to any person or property
It is prohibited to discharge fireworks in City of Ottawa parks unless you have obtained a permit.
The sale of fireworks is permitted only on Canada Day and the seven business days preceding the day.
The Ontario Government's COVID-19 measures limit any gathering to a maximum of 10 people.