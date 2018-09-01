

Ontario Provincial Police and Prescott Coastguards are confirming a 13-year-old Ottawa boy is missing after a boat capsized near Rockport, ON just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

A heavy response could be seen along the waters of the St. Lawrence River around 4 p.m. Several different search and rescue teams were involved including ones from: OPP, CFB Trenton, Canadian Coast Guard, American coast guards, Leeds & Thousand Islands Fire Department, and RCMP. A Canadian Armed Forces Hercules aircraft and Griffon Helicopter searched the waters from the air.

Police say, in total, the cigarette-style boat was carrying five people. Four were rescued. The 13-year-old boy is still missing with the search resuming Sunday morning.

How the boat capsized is under investigation, but officials say the main effort is to find the boy who failed to resurface. The Recovery Unit is now involved.

The boy was in the area vacationing with family.

More to come…

**Correction: Earlier reports described the boy as 11 years old. OPP now say he is 13 years old**