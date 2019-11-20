Professional basketball is returning to the capital.

The Ottawa BlackJacks will begin play at TD Place next May as the newest team in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

The name and logo were unveiled at a news conference on Wednesday.

“We look forward to bringing a family-oriented, basketball and entertainment experience to the Arena at TD Place,” CEBL CEO and commissioner Mike Morreale said in news release.

The BlackJacks are the CEBL’s seventh franchise. The league began play last May, with teams in Abbotsford, B.C., Edmonton, Guelph, Hamilton, St. Catharines and Saskatoon.

The team launched a season ticket deposit drive on Wednesday. Single-game tickets will go on sale early next year.

The news release said the team is named after “the most elusive jackrabbit on the planet.”

“Tremendous leapers, the BlackJacks have very strong legs and can jump more than 10 feet, which is the same height as a basketball net.”

Ottawa’s previous pro basketball team, the SkyHawks, played one season in 2013-14 and struggled to sell tickets before being kicked out of the league.