Ottawa Black Bears: Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa

Ottawa will be getting a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

A news conference at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday announced that the NLL's New York Riptide will be moving to Ottawa in the 2024-25 NLL season.

The team will be called the Ottawa Black Bears.

Ottawa briefly had an NLL team. The Ottawa Rebel was part of the league from 2001 to 2003.

The NLL currently has 10 teams in the U.S. and five in Canada.

Lacrosse is one of Canada's national sports. An Act of Parliament in 1994 declared lacrosse to be Canada's national summer sport, with hockey the national winter sport of Canada.

