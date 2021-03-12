OTTAWA -- All residents over the age of 90 in the city of Ottawa can now roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city of Ottawa takes the next step in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign today, opening up the Nepean Sportsplex community vaccination clinic to vaccinate residents over the age of 90.

If you were born in 1931 or earlier and live anywhere in the city of Ottawa, you can now book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the city clinic.

Mayor Jim Watson announced 1,958 residents over the age of 90 have already booked an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

All appointments will be at the Nepean Sportsplex.

The city's COVID-19 vaccination call line was slammed with calls on Wednesday when appointments opened for residents over the age of 90. The city urged residents to first check the COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Screening Tool online before calling the appointment booking number, 613-691-5505.

"Please do not call 311 or the general Ottawa Public Health phone line, as appointments cannot be booked on these lines," the city said.

The Ontario government is expected to a launch a provincial online booking system on Monday.

Last Friday, the city began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 80 and older in the following high-risk neighbourhoods:

Emerald Woods

Heatherington

Ledbury

Heron Gate

Ridgemont

Riverview

Sawmill Creek

On Monday, the city announced adults 80 and older and adult recipients of chronic home care can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine if they live in one of the following neighbourhoods:

Bayshore-Belltown

Carson Groves-Carson Meadows

Greenboro East

Hawthorne Meadows

Hunt Club East – Western Community

Hunt Club Park

Lowertown

Manor Park

Overbrook-McArthur

Parkwood Hills

Sheffield Glen

Stewart Farm

Vanier North

Vanier South

PATIENT-FACING HEALTH CARE WORKERS

Patient-facing health care workers in Ottawa can now pre-register on the Ottawa Public Health website for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Mayor Watson says 5,897 workers have pre-registered to receive the vaccine.

As of last evening, @OttawaHealth is reporting 1958 residents who are 90 or older have booked an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine.



5897 health care workers have pre-registered for their vaccine.



Check your eligibility here: https://t.co/nk0Gd3yCF4 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) March 11, 2021

The city said Monday that vaccine supplies will allow health-care worker vaccination to proceed to the province's "very high priority" group.

City officials admit the "very high priority" category is broad and includes tens of thousands of health care workers in Ottawa in the following settings and roles:

Birth centres

Community-based specialists

Death investigation professionals

Dentistry

Gynecology/obstetrics, midwifery

Nurse practitioner led clinics/contract nursing agencies

Otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat)

Pharmacies

Primary care

Respirology (respiratory therapy)

Walk-in clinics

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond