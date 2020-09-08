OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Athletic Club has announced it will be closing its doors after 44 years in the capital.

The fitness centre has been operating since 1976 but, in a statement posted to social media, founder Sol Shabinsky said the COVID-19 pandemic created significant challenges.

"Since 1976, the OAC has served the National Capital Region as its pre-eminent fitness facility; unfortunately, the effects of COVID -19 have generated significant challenges to the ongoing viability of countless operating businesses that rely on the congregation of people in close proximity – regrettably the OAC is not immune to those challenges," Shabinsky said. "As a result, it is with varying emotions that I am announcing that a decision has been made to wind down the operations of the OAC; the final day of business will be Friday, September 11, 2020."

In a note to members, asked that anyone with items in lockers at the club remove them by Sept. 12. Prepaid membership fees would be refunded.

"To the many thousands of members, past and present, who have made the OAC an integral part of their daily lives, thank you for your loyal patronage," Shabinsky said. "To our dedicated staff, thank you for helping make the OAC such a special place to so many people."