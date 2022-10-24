Ottawa Airport increasing parking rates on Nov. 1
It will cost you more to park long-term at the Ottawa International Airport next month.
The airport's website shows parking rates will increase on Nov. 1 for the 24-hour period, seven-day period and 30-day period parking in the P4 lot for long-term/overheight parking.
Travellers parking for a 24-hour period will pay $19 to park, up from $17 dollars, according to the website.
Parking rates for the seven-day period will increase from $78 to $87, while the 30-day period will cost $174, up from $156.
The Ottawa International Airport shows no change in the parking rates for 30-minutes parking in the parkade (P1 – Parking Garage). The current rate is $5 for each 30 minutes, up to the daily maximum of $24.
Ottawa Top Stories
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chinese officers charged in alleged plot to obstruct U.S. Huawei probe
Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
Inquest into fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim by Toronto police set for November
It’s been nearly a decade since 18-year-old Sammy Yatim was fatally shot by police while having a mental health crisis on a Toronto streetcar.
Ford summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry after refusing voluntary request
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Why sports experts are concerned about 'slap fighting'
After Nevada gave its stamp of approval to a 'Power Slap League,' athletes and safe sport advocates are warning about the risks involved in 'slap fighting.'
Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including 'Will & Grace' and 'American Horror Story,' has died. He was 67.
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks.
Atlantic
Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages
Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.
Fertility care in Atlantic Canada comes with lengthy travel and wait times
Some parents say the already difficult process of dealing with infertility is made harder and more expensive by a shortage of fertility treatment in Atlantic Canada.
North Atlantic right whale population fell to 340 in 2021: report
A new report has found that the population of North Atlantic right whales dropped again last year, indicating an ongoing downward trend.
Toronto
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Ontarians head to the polls for the 2022 municipal election
It's election day across Ontario. Follow along for live results and updates as they happen.
Ontario man shocked after winning major Lotto Max prize for second time
An Ontario man is yet again a major lottery winner after scoring another prize in the Lotto Max draw.
Montreal
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
Say no to sexy Halloween nurse costumes, says Quebec's order of nurses
To those considering dressing up this Halloween as a fetishized nurse, Quebec’s order of nurses says you should think twice.
Northern Ontario
ONTC CEO Corina Moore has resigned
The president and CEO of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, Corina Moore, has resigned her position with the company.
Elliot Lake police find drivers passed out behind the wheel twice in the same day
Two people have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake responded to two separate suspicious vehicle calls Oct. 20.
North Bay police prepare for launch of search and rescue drones in 2023
The North Bay Police Service completed training recently as it prepares to begin using five search-and-rescue drones early next year.
London
Crash causes closure of Commissioners Road in London
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after a crash in London early Monday morning on Commissioners Road that sent two people to hospital.
Two Londoners win big with $50,000 instant wins
Two different women from London, Ont. are celebrating after each winning the top prize of $50,000 while playing instant lotto games.
London man facing numerous charges following sexual assault investigation involving multiple victims
A 55-year-old man from London, Ont. is facing numerous charges on Monday after allegedly forcibly kissing multiple victims, including two young girls and two teenaged girls, police say.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg breaks precipitation record
Winnipeg has entered the weather record books after Monday's rainfall pushed the city's total past one set 60 years ago.
Suspect ends up stuck in ceiling vent overnight during break-and-enter: Manitoba RCMP
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday after getting stuck overnight in a Portage la Prairie business’ venting system during a break-and-enter, according to the RCMP.
One man dead following early morning hit-and-run: police
Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run Monday morning.
Kitchener
Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
How and where to cast your ballot on Monday, Oct. 24.
Senior identified as victim in fatal single-vehicle crash near Erin
A 76-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle collision on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Erin last Friday.
Several Guelph Transit routes impacted due to driver shortages
The City of Guelph is warning voters who plan to take transit to the polls to give themselves extra time.
Calgary
Record snowfall in Calgary over the weekend
After an unseasonably warm start to the fall, Calgary saw a record-breaking dump of snow over the weekend.
Calgary man charged with money laundering in alleged mortgage fraud scheme
A Calgary man is facing charges after allegedly scamming financial institutions out of $2.1 million in a mortgage fraud scheme.
The Pfizer Omicron booster is now available in Alberta. Here's what you need to know
Albertans 12 years and older were able to start receiving a Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine Monday, which targets the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
Saskatoon
'I could represent myself': Greg Fertuck’s lawyers walk out of the courtroom
After investing more than 500 hours into Greg Fertuck’s case, both of his lawyers walked out of the courtroom, mid murder trial.
FSIN pays tribute to families of victims in James Smith attacks
On Sunday members of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) paid tribute to the families of James Smith Cree Nation at the annual Spirit of Our Nations Pow wow.
New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards
The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn
Edmonton
EPS officer guilty of sexually assaulting colleague inside police HQ
An Edmonton Police Service constable was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a fellow officer.
McDavid vs. Crosby: Superstar matchup dominates pre-game buzz as Oilers try to even record
Two of the NHL's brightest stars and best scorers will face off against each other in Edmonton Monday. Oilers Captain Connor McDavid, 25, and Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby, 35, are both off to a hot start, tied for third in league scoring with 10 points in five games each.
Vancouver
B.C. First Nation says apology ceremony can’t proceed in absence of police officers who wrongfully handcuffed members
The Heiltsuk First Nation says the decision of two Vancouver police officers not to attend an apology ceremony represents a failure of the department as a whole to take accountability for systemic racism.
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
Crown wants 18-24 months behind bars for B.C. RCMP officer convicted of sex offences involving minors
The Crown is seeking a jail term of 18 to 24 months and two years’ probation for a B.C. RCMP officer convicted of sex offences involving minors.
Regina
Icy conditions close several southern Sask. highways
Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions.
Children 6 months to 4 years old now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: SHA
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will become available for children aged six months to four years old in Sask. starting Oct. 26.
Police ask residents to check surveillance footage after robbery incidents in south Regina
Police are asking for the public's assistance in solving several robbery and gun-related incidents in south Regina.