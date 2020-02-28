OTTAWA -- Classes are cancelled for thousands of students across Ottawa and eastern Ontario today, as secondary school teachers hit the picket lines.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation is holding a one-day strike in several boards to back demands for a new contract.

The OSSTF says members employed in the following school boards will be engaged in a full withdrawal of services:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est

Consel des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Here’s a look at how the one-day OSSTF one-day strike will impact schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

All OCDSB elementary and secondary schools will be closed and classes cancelled.

The closure will include regular school day activities, Co-op, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, dual credit courses and home instruction, as well as extra-curricular activities, field trips, clubs and testing activities.

Extended Day Programs operated by the OCDSB will also be cancelled.

The OSSTF represents secondary teachers and occasional teachers, and support staff in elementary and secondary schools in the OCDSB.

Upper Canada District School Board

Classes are cancelled for all students in Grades 9 to 12.

Planned activities, co-op, placements, dual-credit programs and extra-curricular activities will be cancelled.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Classes cancelled for all elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Marionville, Merrickville, Kemptville and Brockville

Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est

Classes are cancelled for all elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa, Kemptvile and Eastern Ontario (Prescott-Russell, Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry)

Child care services managed by the CEPEO will be closed

School transportation is cancelled