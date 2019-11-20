An Ottawa man in his 50s remains in critical condition following a targeted shooting outside a west-Ottawa gym Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Benedetto Manasseri, better known as Benny.

Ottawa Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 6:30 a.m. and found him suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Movati Athletic facility on Meadowlands Drive.

Police say a passerby was tending to his injuries and that he was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Manasseri is alleged to have ties to organized crime. In 2014, he pleaded guilty in a case where he was identified as the boss of an illegal gambling ring.

No arrests have been made.