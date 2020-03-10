OTTAWA -- The field at TD Place is getting a makeover ahead of the upcoming soccer and football season.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group is replacing the six-year-old existing turf at the stadium, and installing “FieldTurf Core.”

According to OSEG’s media release, “FieldTurf Core” is s a state-of-the-art playing surface engineered to provide athletes with a more grass-like feel to help enhance performance, with optimal durability, resiliency and shock absorbency.

OSEG CEO Mark Goudie says the new field “heightens our ability to bring major national and international sporting events to Ottawa and attract a wide-range of fans to TD Place.”

FieldTurf supplied the current playing surface at TD Place. It was installed in 2014 prior to the start of the Ottawa REDBLACKS season.

OSEG would not disclose the cost of the new field.

The new turf will be installed in April, and will be ready for Atletico Ottawa’s home-opener on May 16.