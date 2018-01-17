

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The man who helped modernize Lansdowne Park is stepping down.

Bernie Ashe, the first CEO of the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, has announced he will be retiring at the end of April.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Goudie will take his place.

Under Ashe, Ottawa saw the return of the CFL, the launch of a pro-soccer team, a revitalized arena for the Ottawa 67s, and a new commercial district of shops and restaurants.

In a statement, Ashe says he plans to spend time with family and go into consulting.

“When I look back on everything we’ve done in such a short time, I couldn’t be more proud of our staff and I thank them for their hard work. I’ve been privileged to work such exceptional people,” said Ashe. “I’d also like to thank the OSEG ownership partners for their support and guidance. As for me, I’m now 61 and looking forward to spending more time with my family and beginning the next phase of my career where I can share some of my experience consulting with business leaders in Ottawa.”

Roger Greenberg, OSEG’s Executive Chair and Managing Partner said in a statement Ashe was a "tremendous leader" and “it’s hard to fathom how far we’ve come in the last five years."

April 30 will be Ashe's final day at OSEG.