OPP warns thieves using AirTags to attempt to steal vehicles in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police warn thieves are now placing tracking devices aon vehicles, in an attempt to later locate the vehicle at an owner's home and steal it.

Police in the Cornwall area received two reports last week of drivers finding Apple AirTags hidden on their vehicles.

"One owner located the AirTag in the fuse box, under the hood of her vehicle," the OPP said on Twitter.

"Thieves can place it on a vehicle parked in a public space, later tracking the vehicle to the owner's home, stealing it from the driveway."

Police say both vehicle owners discovered the AirTags because of Apple's anti-stalking measures, which will notify iPhone users if any unknown AirTag remains nearby. If you own an Android phone, you can download an app called Tracker Detect.

Police say they are becoming more concerned about thieves using GPS devices and technology in vehicle thefts.

"For the criminal element, it is time that is their enemy. So they want to be with the vehicle they are trying to steal for the least amount of time possible," OPP Insp. Marc Hemmerick said.

The top stolen vehicles in Ontario are the Honda CRV, the Lexus RX SUV and Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Hemmerick says "first and foremost", you should park your high-end vehicle in the garage.

Police offer the following tips to prevent the theft of their vehicle.

Park your vehicle in a garage, out of sight

Secure the vehicle diagnostic port using a diagnostic port lock, commonly known as an OBD protector which blocks access to the diagnostic port

Use a steering wheel locking device to deter theft

Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system (GPS) tracker as it may assist in recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen

Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system and ensure your cameras are clearly visible outside your residence

Upgrade the exterior lighting where you park your vehicle

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming