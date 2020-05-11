OPP seize suspected cocaine, a pellet gun and cash from Hawkesbury home
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 3:34PM EDT
The OPP says it seized suspected cocaine, a pellet gun, cash, cellphones and other items during a search of a Hawkesbury home (Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
OTTAWA -- A 49-year-old Hawkesbury man is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a Hawkesbury home.
On May 8, the OPP Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Gladstone Street.
Police say officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine as well as a pellet gun, Canadian cash, cellphones and other items associated with drug trafficking.
Steve Roy is charged with possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.