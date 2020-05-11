OTTAWA -- A 49-year-old Hawkesbury man is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a Hawkesbury home.

On May 8, the OPP Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Gladstone Street.

Police say officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine as well as a pellet gun, Canadian cash, cellphones and other items associated with drug trafficking.

Steve Roy is charged with possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.