OPP officer injured after cruiser rammed during traffic stop

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital after being rammed during a traffic stop.

An officer tried to stop a pickup truck on Highway 401 at the Lancaster exit, east of Cornwall, just before 9 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had been reported stolen, police said.

OPP allege the driver of the pickup truck rammed the officer’s vehicle, forcing it to roll into a culvert.

The officer’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Eastbound on and off ramps to the 401 at Lancaster are both closed for investigation. There is also a partial lane closure, affecting the right lane eastbound on Highway 401 at Lancaster.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1122.