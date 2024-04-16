OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP looking for vehicle that piece of wood flew from, damaging vehicles on Hwy. 417

    OPP say this piece of debris fell from a vehicle on Highway 417 April 16, 2024, and damaged three other vehicles. (OPP/X) OPP say this piece of debris fell from a vehicle on Highway 417 April 16, 2024, and damaged three other vehicles. (OPP/X)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for more information after a piece of wood flew off of a vehicle on Highway 417 Tuesday, striking several other cars.

    It happened between Woodroffe and Maitland just before 2:30 p.m. police said in a tweet.

    Three vehicles were "significantly damaged" by the flying piece of debris.

    OPP say if you know anything, call 1-888-310-1122 & reference case # E240468128.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News