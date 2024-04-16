OPP looking for vehicle that piece of wood flew from, damaging vehicles on Hwy. 417

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for more information after a piece of wood flew off of a vehicle on Highway 417 Tuesday, striking several other cars.

It happened between Woodroffe and Maitland just before 2:30 p.m. police said in a tweet.

Three vehicles were "significantly damaged" by the flying piece of debris.

OPP say if you know anything, call 1-888-310-1122 & reference case # E240468128.