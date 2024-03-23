OPP investigating suspicious death of man south of Ottawa

The Ontario Provincial Police in Leeds County says officers were on scene Saturday morning investigating “a sudden death” in the village of Athens, about 120 kilometres south of Ottawa.

Officers say they recieved a call around 8:15 a.m. reporting a man has been found dead in a "rooming house" on Main Street.

When police initially arrived on scene, they deemed the death as suspicious.

In an update, they said the cause is uncertain and forensics are on site investigating.

Police said there was heavy police presence at the scene. They asked people to avoid the area.

There was no safety risk to the public, police said.

Anyone with information or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.