OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate after a teacher was reportedly assaulted at a Perth high school.

Police responded to an incident at Perth District Collegiate Institute just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the OPP said it was "reported a teacher had been assaulted, suffering minor injuries."

A second person also suffered minor injuries.

In a media release, the OPP says, "The 15-year-old male suspect was transported to hospital for assessment and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

No other information was released.