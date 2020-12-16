Advertisement
OPP investigating report a teacher was assaulted at a Perth high school
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 6:32PM EST
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate after a teacher was reportedly assaulted at a Perth high school.
Police responded to an incident at Perth District Collegiate Institute just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the OPP said it was "reported a teacher had been assaulted, suffering minor injuries."
A second person also suffered minor injuries.
In a media release, the OPP says, "The 15-year-old male suspect was transported to hospital for assessment and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
No other information was released.