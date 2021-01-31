OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for information from the public after responding to a report of a snowmobile going through the ice on the St. Lawrence River near the Ontario-Quebec boundary.

The OPP says a concerned citizen called police just after 9 p.m. Saturday saying they had observed a snowmobile on the ice and "possibly fell through" on the St. Lawrence River in the Bainsville area near Saint Anicet.

Bainsville is located 36 kilometres from Cornwall.

Police say officers were unable to locate the individual, and a drone was unsuccessful in locating a snowmobile through the ice.

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP is looking to speak to anyone who may have observed the snowmobile out on the ice, anyone who was on the ice and has returned home safely in the Bainsville area or has someone from their household that is overdue from returning.

You can contact 1-888-310-1122.