Police looking to identify Montreal Road robbery suspects
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a convenience store robbery on Montreal Road.
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 12:36PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 12:41PM EST
Police say the robbery happened in the 300 block of Montreal Road around 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 4.
They say a female suspect placed various items in her bag and attempted to leave without paying. The store clerk refused to unlock the exit door.
Police say a struggle ensued, in which the woman assaulted the clerk and then stole more merchandise before escaping with the help of two men.
The woman is described as Latin American, about 5-foot-8, with medium build and long dark hair.
The two men are both described as white, in their 30s with a medium build.
