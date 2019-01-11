

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a convenience store robbery on Montreal Road.

Police say the robbery happened in the 300 block of Montreal Road around 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 4.

They say a female suspect placed various items in her bag and attempted to leave without paying. The store clerk refused to unlock the exit door.

Police say a struggle ensued, in which the woman assaulted the clerk and then stole more merchandise before escaping with the help of two men.

The woman is described as Latin American, about 5-foot-8, with medium build and long dark hair.

The two men are both described as white, in their 30s with a medium build.