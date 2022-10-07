OPP investigating fatal incident on Long Sault Bridge in Hawkesbury

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of an individual, who was found on the Long Sault Bridge in Hawkesbury.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a person with injuries on the bridge, near Chenail Boulevard, at approximately 5 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim later died from their injuries in hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Sections of the Long Sault Bridge remain closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122.