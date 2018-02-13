

The OPP in the Ottawa Valley are on the lookout for a thief who chose not to do the right thing.

On January 22nd, a customer at the Pembroke Royal Bank used an ATM but left their card in the machine.

Not long after they left, a man walked in and reportedly noticed the machine was still active.

Police said he then withdrew a significant amount of cash.

He is described as being white with a receding hairline, brown hair and a short beard. He was wearing a black winter jacket with white trim.

Anyone with information should contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca