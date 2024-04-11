OPP finds children not wearing a seatbelt in vehicle during RIDE check in Ottawa

A tow truck driver is facing speeding charges and six drivers received tickets for seatbelt infractions, as Ontario Provincial Police officers continue to keep an eye on roads across eastern Ontario.

The OPP says an officer observed a tow truck driver driving over 125 km/h on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa on Wednesday. The speed limit is 100 km/h on Hwy. 416.

"The operator was charged with speeding and having expired insurance information," the OPP said.

A photo posted on social media showed the tow truck was towing an SUV when it was pulled over by the officer.

This tow truck was speeding over 125km/h on #HWY416 @twpec today whilst towing another vehicle. The operator was charged with speeding and having expired insurance information. #GrenvilleOPP #SpeedKills ^ac pic.twitter.com/xlRh3ZQKMX — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 10, 2024

Meantime, six tickets for child seatbelt offences were handed out during a RIDE check along Hwy. 417 in Ottawa.

The OPP says officers with the Ottawa OPP unit conducted a RIDE check on Wednesday.

"The children were either not wearing a seatbelt or were not in proper child safety seat," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Thanks to these proactive members, the parents were educated, and children were safe."

Under Ontario's seatbelt laws, a driver is responsible for wearing a seatbelt and ensuring passengers under the age of 16 wear their seatbelts properly and children are secured in an appropriate child car seat or booster seat.

The fine for seatbelt offences is between $200 and $1,000.