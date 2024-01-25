OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP continue to search for missing Carleton Place, Ont. man

    OPP are searching for Mathew, who has been missing since Jan. 17 (OPP/X) OPP are searching for Mathew, who has been missing since Jan. 17 (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to search for a Carleton Place, Ont. man who has been missing for over a week.

    Lanark County OPP say Mathew, whose last name was not released, was last seen on Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m. in the area of Grant and Coleman streets.

    Mathew is described as 5 feet 11 inches, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

    He is believed to be wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes.

    OPP are asking for the public's assistance in locating him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

