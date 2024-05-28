Driver extricated from dump truck that rolled into ditch in Manotick

Ottawa firefighters helped rescue the driver of a dump truck who was trapped after the vehicle ended up in a ditch in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bankfield Road and Prince of Wales Drive just after 2 p.m.

Ottawa Fire Services said the driver was pinned under the steering wheel. Firefighters stabilized the truck and helped get the driver out of the truck safely.

Ottawa paramedics said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and a second person was treated at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of Bankfield Road were closed between Prince of Wales Drive and Highway 416 for about 45 minutes while firefighters and paramedics were at the scene. All lanes have since reopened.