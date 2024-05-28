OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver extricated from dump truck that rolled into ditch in Manotick

    A dump truck crashed into a ditch on Bankfield Road in Ottawa May 28, 2024. Ottawa firefighters extricated the driver, who was pinned under the steering wheel. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) A dump truck crashed into a ditch on Bankfield Road in Ottawa May 28, 2024. Ottawa firefighters extricated the driver, who was pinned under the steering wheel. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa firefighters helped rescue the driver of a dump truck who was trapped after the vehicle ended up in a ditch in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.

    The crash happened near the intersection of Bankfield Road and Prince of Wales Drive just after 2 p.m.

    Ottawa Fire Services said the driver was pinned under the steering wheel. Firefighters stabilized the truck and helped get the driver out of the truck safely.

    Ottawa paramedics said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and a second person was treated at the scene.

    Eastbound lanes of Bankfield Road were closed between Prince of Wales Drive and Highway 416 for about 45 minutes while firefighters and paramedics were at the scene. All lanes have since reopened. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News