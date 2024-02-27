OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP arrest man accused of stabbing woman in Morrisburg, Ont.

    CTV News file image. CTV News file image.
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault in Morrisburg on Tuesday.

    Officers were called to a home on Carraway Crescent at around 2:30 p.m. for a reported assault.

    Police claim a man stabbed a 48-year-old woman. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

    The man remains in custody.

    The two knew each other, but police did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

    No charges were announced in a news released Tuesday and police did not name the man.

    Several police officers remained in the area for some time, but OPP said there was no risk to public safety.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?

    What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News