OPP arrest man accused of stabbing woman in Morrisburg, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault in Morrisburg on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home on Carraway Crescent at around 2:30 p.m. for a reported assault.

Police claim a man stabbed a 48-year-old woman. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

The man remains in custody.

The two knew each other, but police did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

No charges were announced in a news released Tuesday and police did not name the man.

Several police officers remained in the area for some time, but OPP said there was no risk to public safety.