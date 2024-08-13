OPP aircraft to conduct traffic enforcement on eastern Ontario highways this week

The Ontario Provincial Police aircraft will be keeping an eye on speeding vehicles on highways across eastern Ontario this week, as the OPP urges motorists to "stake steps to avoid more tragedies on the roads."

"There have been several fatal motorcycle collisions recently across eastern Ontario, bringing the total number of deaths on OPP-patrolled roadways this year to 11," the OPP said on X.

"That’s up from eight at this time last year."

Eight people have been killed in collisions involving motorcycles in eastern Ontario since Aug. 1, including two people in Kingston on July 31 and two motorcyclists killed in a crash on Hwy. 416 on Aug. 2.

"Fatal collisions, or ones resulting in serious injuries, are not solely the responsibility of the motorcycle riders. In many cases, the drivers of cars or trucks are at fault," the OPP said in a statement.

"The primary causes of motorcycle collisions have included excessive speed, failing to yield the right of way/unsafe passing or riders losing control of their motorcycles. Most happen on the highway and not at intersections."

Police are reminding motorcyclists must "do their part by staying within the speed limit," while drivers must "pay attention to the road and watch for motorcycles."

The OPP says it will be conducting aircraft enforcement in eastern Ontario this week, focusing on speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt use. Officers will also be deployed on highways in Ottawa and across the region, "working to ensure safety on our highways and roads," police said.

In July, the Ontario government announced a new Ontario Provincial Police helicopter will provide air support to car thefts and stunt driving investigations in Ottawa. The new helicopter is expected to arrive in Ottawa in 12 to 18 months.