Warmer than usual temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday
A mainly sunny day and higher than average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.
Environment Canada calls for a high of 27 C – humidex 32 – today. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning. A low of 13 C and clear skies are in the forecast for tonight.
The higher than average temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
The weather forecast looks similar for Saturday and Sunday. The capital will have a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 28 C. A low of 15 C and cloudy periods are in the forecast for the nights.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 10 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead after stabbing in the Byward Market
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
Canadian woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
A 56-year-old Canadian woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps said Friday.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Big drop in gas prices across the Maritimes
The price of gas dropped across the Maritimes overnight, while there was no change in the price of diesel on Prince Edward Island.
-
Call that ended in fatal shooting of Indigenous man was not a wellness check: N.B. RCMP
The assistant commissioner for the New Brunswick RCMP released a statement Thursday evening in regards to a police shooting over the weekend that resulted in the death of a man from Elsipogtog First Nation.
-
New Brunswick premier's comments about asylum seekers spark controversy
Claims from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are 'largely fictitious,' says federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
Toronto
-
North York shooting leaves teen with serious injuries
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York late Thursday night.
-
Two people seriously injured in fiery rollover outside Humber River Hospital
Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire outside Humber River Hospital late Thursday night.
-
Greenbelt issue a barrier to support for speeding up infrastructure: government poll
One of the largest factors standing in the way of Ontario being able to speed up critical infrastructure projects is a sense of public distrust fostered by the government's own history with the Greenbelt, polling commissioned by the government suggests.
Montreal
-
Court appearance for man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC
A 20-year-old man arrested in Quebec last week over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jews in New York City is expected to appear in court in Montreal.
-
Quebec legislature adopts motion ensuring no eligibility certificates needed to receive health care in English
A motion declaring that Quebecers are not required to present certificates of eligibility to receive health care in English was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly on Thursday.
-
Quebec to make RSV vaccine free for certain priority groups
The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine will be offered free of charge to certain priority groups this fall, the Quebec government announced Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Town hall meeting in northern Ont. aims to address questions about radioactive materials
The Township of Nairn and Hyman, as well as the Township of Baldwin, hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night to discuss the transportation of radioactive material through the area.
-
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
-
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
Windsor
-
Hiring freeze at city hall ordered by Drew Dilkens
Using his strong mayor powers, Dilkens said the move is in anticipation of significant budget pressures in preparation of the 2025 City of Windsor budget.
-
Suspected fentanyl and cocaine seized in Colchester: Police
A traffic stop has led to the seizure of drugs in Colchester, according to Essex OPP.
-
Lost luggage? LaSalle police seek owner of abandoned suitcase
LaSalle police officers are looking for the owner of a suitcase that was left outside a store on a busy road in the municipality.
London
-
'Recession-proof jobs': Mayor says Dr. Oetker put the city on the path to attracting critical partnerships
Celebrating a company that helped put London on a new economic path.
-
TVDSB applies for funding to build or expand five schools in the coming years
A funding request coming down the pipe from Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) to the ministry of education hopes to build four new schools, and expand one in the coming years.
-
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after overnight crash near Western
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a violent two car crash near the Western University gates on Richmond Street north early Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Councillor questions approval process following 100 complaints about Cambridge event
More than 100 noise complaints were made about a recent late night event at Riverside Park in Cambridge, leading one councillor to question why it was approved in the first place.
-
Family wants to know when – and if – Udo Haan is released
The family of a woman killed by her husband, who then caused an explosion at their Kitchener, Ont. home, say they want to know when he’s out in the community.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man with stage 4 cancer qualifies for Boston Marathon
A Waterloo, Ont. man diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer continues to beat all odds.
Barrie
-
Rabies pop-up clinics in Simcoe County this fall
Veterinarians in Simcoe County are offering several low-cost rabies vaccination clinics to help pet owners protect their dogs and cats from rabies.
-
Meaford airport renamed in honour of Canada's most decorated military veteran
It's one of Meaford's crown jewels and now has a new name in honour of one of Canada's most celebrated soldiers.
-
Cocaine found in woman's pick-up truck: OPP
A R.I.D.E. stop netted police an impaired-by-drugs driver.
Winnipeg
-
'Low property taxes, friendly neighbours': How some Manitoba communities are selling small-town living
Amid a struggle to attract new growth to rural Manitoba, some communities are finding creative ways to sell Manitobans on small-town living.
-
How Winnipeggers can get in on this year’s Giveaway Weekend
Giveaway Weekend is fast approaching, with a chance to unload your unwanted but reusable items to new homes.
-
Goldeyes secure spot in league championship
The Winnipeg Goldeyes are heading to the American Association of Professional Baseball finals.
Calgary
-
Significant progress made on Calgary's water main repairs, city says
There's more good news from the City of Calgary after it released an updated schedule for repairs as residents and businesses used a lot less water on Thursday, data indicates.
-
Computer science scholarship created in memory of international U of C student
A first-of-its-kind scholarship is being created to honour a University of Calgary computer science student who was killed last September.
-
'Feel some confidence': Premier Smith happy with jury trial in Coutts protest
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the jury has spoken and needs to be respected in the case of two men found guilty for their actions at the 2022 Coutts border blockade.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town adopts new resident code of conduct to address staff safety
An Alberta town has laid out rules for how residents must treat municipal staff and the consequences if they step out of line.
-
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
-
Provinces decry Ottawa's plan to resettle asylum seekers across the country
Provincial leaders across Canada are taking turns criticizing the federal Liberal government's proposal to alleviate immigration pressure on Quebec and Ontario by resettling asylum seekers more equitably across the country.
Regina
-
'Can be a real struggle': Veterinary shortage in Sask. particularly felt by exotic pet owners
As Saskatchewan is facing a shortage of veterinarians, owners of exotic pets are in a particularly tricky situation if their animal needs care.
-
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots
-
Councillor Lori Bresciani to make 'major announcement' on upcoming election
Councillor Lori Bresciani will make a major announcement regarding her involvement in Regina's upcoming municipal election.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask board to green light 31 new positions after infusion of provincial cash
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking its board to green light 31 new full-time positions, after the province committed to permanently fund a host of new officers last week.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
Saskatoon police investigating death following garage fire
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Family of woman killed in West Vancouver wedding crash upset driver not facing criminal charges
Sixty-seven-year-old Annie Kong was a devoted grandmother who started every day with a video chat with her daughter and two young granddaughters.
-
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
-
Richmond, B.C., currency exchange fined $315K by federal anti-money-laundering agency
A currency exchange in Richmond, B.C., has been fined more than $315,000 for six violations of Canada's anti-money-laundering and terrorism financing rules, the federal regulator that enforces those rules announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. will scrap carbon tax if feds remove requirement: Eby
British Columbia's premier says the province will end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removes the legal requirement to have one.
-
Harbour Air suspends service between Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, citing low demand
Seaplane operator Harbour Air says it is cancelling one of its routes between Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and temporarily suspending some flights to the Sunshine Coast, due to decreasing ticket sales.
-
Dry conditions mean increased wildfire risk in B.C. through the fall
An expert with the BC Wildfire Service says relentless drought conditions for much of British Columbia sets the stage for more fire activity this fall.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.