OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Warmer than usual temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    A mainly sunny day and higher than average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 27 C – humidex 32 – today. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning. A low of 13 C and clear skies are in the forecast for tonight.

    The higher than average temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

    The weather forecast looks similar for Saturday and Sunday. The capital will have a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 28 C. A low of 15 C and cloudy periods are in the forecast for the nights.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 10 C.

     

