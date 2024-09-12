2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested

Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries in an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont. Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.

Officers were called to 661 Montreal St. at 10:40 a.m. Thursday on reports of an assault at the encampment near the Integrated Care Hub.

"It happened in various areas on the grounds of Belle Park and then out onto Montreal Street," Kingston Police media relations officer Const. Anthony Colangeli told reporters at the scene. "That's why our scene was so big. We had multiple scenes and we wanted to make it as big as possible to prevent further public safety issues."

Three victims and the suspect were found at the scene.

Frontenac County Paramedics confirmed three patients were taken to Kingston General Hospital in critical condition. The victims had stab wounds and injuries from a blunt object, according to police.

In an update, police said two of the victims, both male, have died. The third, a female, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police officers surrounded the suspect and spent several hours attempting to get him to surrender. He was arrested just before 5 p.m., "without further incident," police said.

Kingston police have closed a stretch of Montreal Street following an attack that killed two people and critically injured another on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Montreal Street is closed between Hickson Avenue and Railway Street and police expect it to remain closed for an extended period of time as the investigation continues. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Mayor calls for closure of Integrated Care Hub

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said he is horrified by the incident, calling it a "senseless act of violence."

He is calling for the Integrated Care Hub (ICH) to close immediately.

"I will not stand by and wait until more people die – enough is enough," he said. "We need to clear the encampment, close this safe injection site and the ICH until we can find a better way to support our most vulnerable residents and work with the province to provide treatment and housing solutions."

He blamed "community partners and advocates" for fighting the city "on every attempt we've made to clear this encampment and ensure public safety for those living there."

Paterson said he'd have more to say once more information about the situation is known.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin