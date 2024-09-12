One person dead after stabbing in the Byward Market

Ottawa Police say a man that was stabbed in the Byward Market Thursday night has died.

Emergency crews were called to George St., in front of the Salvation Army Booth Centre at 10:45 p.m. Paramedics say the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Witnesses outside the shelter tell CTV News that the victim came stumbling down George St. from Cumberland St. before collapsing in front of the shelter.

The public as asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

This is Ottawa's 18th homicide of 2024.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available.