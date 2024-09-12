OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One person dead after stabbing in the Byward Market

    A number of Ottawa Police vehicles are seen outside the Salvation Army Booth Centre Thursday night after a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. (Matt Skube/CTV Ottawa, September 12th, 2024) A number of Ottawa Police vehicles are seen outside the Salvation Army Booth Centre Thursday night after a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. (Matt Skube/CTV Ottawa, September 12th, 2024)
    Share

    Ottawa Police say a man that was stabbed in the Byward Market Thursday night has died. 

    Emergency crews were called to George St., in front of the Salvation Army Booth Centre at 10:45 p.m. Paramedics say the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died. 

    Witnesses outside the shelter tell CTV News that the victim came stumbling down George St. from Cumberland St. before collapsing in front of the shelter. 

    The public as asked to avoid the area as police investigate. 

    This is Ottawa's 18th homicide of 2024. 

    This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News