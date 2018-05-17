Open and Closed on Victoria Day
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
CTV Ottawa/CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 3:55AM EDT
A look at what’s open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day Monday.
Ottawa City Services:
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres will be closed
- The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed
Parking:
All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Victoria Day.
Garbage, recycling, green bin collection:
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Victoria Day. Victoria Day’s pick-up will take place on Tuesday, May 22. The collection of green bin, recycling materials and garbage will be delayed by one day all week
- The Trail Waste Facility is closed on Monday.
Transit Services
- OC Transpo service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
- OC Transpo Customer Service Centre at the Rideau Centre will be open on Victoria Day from 10 a.m. to 6 .m. Customer Service Centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St-Laurent stations will be closed.
Recreational Services
- Many pools, fitness centres and some arenas will be open on Victoria Day for public swimming, fitness schedules, aquafitnes and public skating. Visit Ottawa.ca for details
Other City of Ottawa services:
- All Municipal Child Care Centres will be closed
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed
- Art centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed on Monday.
- Karsh-Masson Gallery, the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery at City Hall will be open
Ottawa malls and stores
- Rideau Centre will be open on Victoria Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place d’Orléans, St. Laurent, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets will be closed on Monday.
- LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on Monday.
- Businesses at Lansdowne and the Glebe are allowed to open on Victoria Day. Check with the store for details.