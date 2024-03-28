Ontario to take over Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end

The Ontario government is giving the green light for the province to take over Highway 174, more than 25 years after the road in Ottawa's east end was downloaded to the municipality.

Premier Doug Ford announced a new $543 million agreement between the Ontario government and the city of Ottawa, which includes Ontario taking over responsibility of Ottawa Road 174.

"We're uploading Ottawa Road 174. That's going to be big," Ford told guests at the Mayor's Breakfast at the Shaw Centre.

"When we upload the roads, really the biggest issue on roads and highways is the maintenance so we're providing $9 million in immediate funding for maintenance. This will free up much needed room in the city's capital budget to invest in local priorities while ensuring this highway is in good repair for long term to support Ottawa's economy. Nothing is more important than infrastructure."

Ottawa Road 174 runs from Highway 417 to Canaan Road in Ottawa's east end. (Google Maps)

Ford said the uploading of Ottawa Road 174 to Ontario will be "subject to due diligence."

Ottawa Road 174 runs from the interchange with Highway 417 to the city of Ottawa's limits at Canaan Road.

Ownership of Hwy. 174 has been a debate in Ottawa and at Queen's Park since the Progressive Conservative Government of former Premier Mike Harris downloaded the road to the city of Ottawa in 1997.

The city and MPPs have been petitioning the province to upload Ottawa Road 174 back into the provincial highway network for years. Orleans MPP Stephen Blais had introduced a motion calling on Ontario take over responsibility for the road.

According to the Ontario government, the new agreement between the city and province calls for Ontario to provide funding for maintenance and rehabilitation of Regional Road 174 while a three-stage phased assessment of potential provincial ownership.