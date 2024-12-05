Federal government announces $8 million funding investment for Ottawa’s Bronson Centre

OTTAWA
    Ottawa’s Bronson Centre is getting a major upgrade after the federal government announced an $8 million investment Thursday.

    The Bronson Centre itself is contributing $1.6 million for the upgrades, said the federal government in a news release.

    The upgrades will include plumbing, fire safety system, two accessible washrooms and the centre’s roof. The funding will be through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, reads the release.

    “The project will also upgrade the building's envelope to help make the Centre more resilient to climate impacts,” reads the release.

    The funding is part of the government’s initiative to revitalize the capital’s downtown. It will be used to modernize the facility by improving efficiency, sustainability and affordability.

    "The Bronson Centre is an important community gathering place. These upgrades will ensure it remains a vibrant, inclusive space for generations to come. The federal government investment reflects our commitment to supporting communities and reducing emissions,” said Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre.

     

    The centre welcomes 30,000 people per month. Its services include Ottawa's arts and cultural communities.

    “We are built on the pillars of integrated services, culture, arts, food, and housing. Yes, this project revitalizes an important heritage site,” said Corey Mayville, executive director.

