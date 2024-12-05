OPP RIDE checks in Ottawa Valley find 0 impaired drivers last week

Ontario Provincial Police say the second week of their Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign in the Upper Ottawa Valley turned up zero impaired drivers.

According to police, officers in the area performed 24 RIDE checks from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. Not a single driver was found to be impaired, and no charges were laid.

One person in the area was charged in the first week of the campaign, following a RIDE check in Pembroke.

OPP still charged two drivers last week with impaired driving offences outside of RIDE checks. A 19-year-old driver in Pembroke was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and a 34-year-old woman was charged with driving while impaired by alcohol after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Whitewater Region.

The Festive RIDE campaign will continue in the Upper Ottawa Valley until Jan. 1.