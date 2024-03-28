Ontario announces $543 million funding deal for city of Ottawa, including taking over Hwy. 174

The Ontario government and the City of Ottawa have reached a new deal to provide $543 million in operating and capital funding to Ottawa over 10 years, including uploading Highway 174 to the province.

Premier Doug Ford announced the deal while in Ottawa on Thursday, where he was a guest at the Mayor's Breakfast Series.

"We're announcing a new deal for Ottawa that will help the city continue rebuilding the economy and deliver on key priorities including building highways and homes," Ford told guests at the Shaw Centre.

The Ontario government says the new funding deal "recognizes and invests in the city's unique needs as Canada's national capital and eastern Ontario's economic growth.

The agreement includes a phased plan to "guide the upload of Ottawa Road 174 to the province," provincial support for the repair and upgrade of the city's major connecting routes and rural roads and opening a new Ottawa Police Service Neighbourhood Operations Centre in the Rideau Centre. The Ontario government also announced funding to build a new interchange at Hwy. 416 and Barnsdale Road.

“This historic new deal reflects our government’s dedication to the economic success of Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario,” Ford said in a statement.

"I want to thank Mayor Sutcliffe for working with us to reach an agreement that will help Ottawa continue rebuilding its economy and deliver on key priorities, including building homes and highways. Now it’s up to the federal government to step up with support for our national capital, particularly when it comes to funding infrastructure and supporting shelters and asylum claimants."

The province says Ontario is providing $197 million in provincial operating support over three years, and $346 million over 10 years in provincial support. The funding includes:

Maintenance and rehabilitation for Ottawa Road 174 while a three-stage phased assessment of potential provincial ownership of the road is underway.

Funding to help revitalize the downtown area, with dedicated funding to Invest Ottawa.

Funding to support public safety and address increased levels of crime, which have had an impact on city services.

Additional conditional funding for emergency shelters and homelessness prevention to address the needs of increasing levels of homelessness.

The repair and upgrade of major connecting routes and roads critical to keeping the people, goods and services of Ottawa moving.

Advancing design and construction of a new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road to support population growth and development.

Funding for the Kanata North Transitway to support economic growth and recovery.

Support for housing- and community-enabling infrastructure through the Building Faster Fund, conditional on the city achieving at least 80 per cent of its housing targets.

"A few months ago, the Premier and I began an important discussion about the unique challenges Ottawa faces," Sutcliffe said during the Mayor's Breakfast. We are the capital of Canada and we're the second largest city in Ontario, and we face challenges that no other cities in the country faces."Sutcliffe was in Toronto last month to meet with Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy. Ford said at the time they discussed the "many challenges that are unique to Ottawa."

The visit comes two days after the Ontario government budget announced plans to build a new highway interchange in Ottawa's south end and funding for new schools.

The province will fund the long-promised interchange at Hwy. 416 and Barnsdale Road, which is seen as a key addition to get traffic moving in the growing community.

On Thursday night, Ford attended an event to celebrate MPP Lisa MacLeod's 18 years as a Member of Provincial Parliament, representing Nepean and Carleton.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will update this story throughout the day.