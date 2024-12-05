OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Wanted suspect arrested after being hit by a vehicle in the middle of the road: Hawkesbury OPP

    A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle east of Hawkesbury Wednesday night turned out to be a suspect wanted for previous outstanding charges. (OPP/ X) A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle east of Hawkesbury Wednesday night turned out to be a suspect wanted for previous outstanding charges. (OPP/ X)
    A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle east of Hawkesbury Wednesday night turned out to be a suspect wanted for previous outstanding charges, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say they received a call reporting a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian just before 8:30 p.m. on Frond Road, just east of Hawkesbury. Police say the pedestrian was wearing all black and had been walking in the middle of the road during a snowstorm.

    When police arrived at the scene, and identified the pedestrian, they found that he was wanted for outstanding charges.

    He was charged with obstruct peace officer, failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court and pedestrian on roadway fail to keep to left edge.

    The 24-year-old man, from Hawkesbury was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries, police say.

     

     

    The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

