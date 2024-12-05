Bank Street to re-open in Findlay Creek on Friday

Some relief is on the way for southeast-end commuters who have dealt with a significant detour for the last six months, says an Ottawa councillor.

Bank Street will re-open between Blais Road and Shuttleworth Friday afternoon, Riverside South-Findlay Creek councillor, Steve Desroches said on X Thursday.

“Thank you to the community for their patience during this important upgrade & for supporting local business. This is the first phase to bring urban infrastructure to a growing urban area,” reads the post.

The first phase of construction started in June, and was expected to end in December. It prompted the closure of the stretch on the major artery. Detours will remain in place along Hawthorne and Albion roads until Friday.

This is part of a $50 million project to widen a two-kilometre stretch of Bank Street from two to four lanes. The project includes a raised median, modified intersections with protected features, approximately four kilometres of sidewalks, cycle tracks and grass boulevards, along with paved shoulders, according to the City of Ottawa.

The city is also replacing existing local sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water main infrastructure.

This closure is the first of two stages. The city says an adjacent section of Bank Street will be under construction in the future.

