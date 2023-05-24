Ontario SIU investigating Kingston police after woman's death
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman's death in Kingston.
According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Kingston police responded to a call about a 59-year-old woman in mental distress at 1620 Bath Rd. at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and tried to talk to her. About 15 minutes later, a 911 call indicated a woman fell from a balcony.
The building is an 11-floor high-rise.
Police officers left the building and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman has not been identified. A post mortem is scheduled for Thursday.
Two investigators and two forensic investigators are assigned to the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
