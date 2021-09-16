OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

Across Ontario, there are 864 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials say there are 162 new cases in Toronto, 122 in Peel Region and 78 in York Region.

The 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 50 new cases on Wednesday.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 864 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday, 655 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 209 cases involving fully vaccinated residents of Ontario.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 178 of the 191 people in Ontario hospital ICUs are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,000 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 14.

A total of 2,856 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

