OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Saturday compared to Friday.

The provincial report adds 101 cases to the city's pandemic total.

Updated local data from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m. The figures shared by the provincial government often differ from the local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health due to different data collection times.

On Friday, OPH reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 180 cases on Thursday.

Across the province, health officials reported fewer than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19, along with 52 deaths and more than 3,000 resolved cases.

VACCINES

Doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 22,981

Doses received in Ottawa: 25,350

COVID-19 TESTING

In its most recent update, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,127 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 20.

A total 6,775 lab tests were performed on Jan. 20.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 36 hours.

The next update from the COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released on Monday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 29 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.