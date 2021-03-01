OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,023 newly reported cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. The province also reported six new deaths and 939 newly-resolved cases on Monday.

No new cases of any variants of concern have been confirmed in Ottawa. To date, Ottawa has seen eight confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one confirmed case of the B.1.351 variant.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from those from the province because the data for the daily reports is collected at different times the previous day.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 26

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 49,125*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 61,820

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 35,015 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Sunday.

The Ottawa COVID-18 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing data this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Nine new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Seven new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.