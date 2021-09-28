OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays.

Across the province, health officials reported another 466 new cases of COVID-19. Another 11 Ontarians have died due to the virus, including two whose deaths happened more than a month ago. Another 819 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario reported 22 new cases, including seven in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five in Hastings Prince Edward, three in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and five in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 466 new cases reported across Ontario on Tuesday, 347 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status and 119 are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-seven of the 315 people in Ontario who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, including eight of the 180 patients in the ICU, Elliott said. The remaining patients are not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 814,628

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 764,031

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Five new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.