OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Saturday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 486 new cases of COVID-19. Five more Ontarians have died and 517 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Twenty-eight cases were reported around the region, including 14 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five in Hastings Prince Edward, four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, three in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, and two in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 486 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 329 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 157 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 164 people in ICU with COVID-19, 146 patients are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 825,587

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 784,993

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,017 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 14.

A total of 3,524 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround time from the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.