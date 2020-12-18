OTTAWA -- Fifty-seven more Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19, while Ontario topped 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for a fourth straight day.

Ottawa Public Health reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 9,268 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 389 deaths.

The 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 41 on Wednesday.

Public Health Ontario reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. OPH told CTV News by email late last week that a realignment of databases was underway, which was leading to data discrepancies between local and provincial health authorities.

"Given several factors, it is often the case that reported numbers from public health units do not match provincial data during a specific snapshot in time. This is mainly due to time lag."

Public Health Ontario reported 2,290 cases of COVID-19 across the province on Friday. There are 691 new cases in Toronto and 361 in Peel Region.

Ontario has now surpassed 150,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

OTTAWA COVID-19 STATUS: ORANGE-RESTRICT

Ottawa remains in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework. Ottawa moved into the restriction level on Nov. 7.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 30.4

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (Dec. 11 to 17)

Reproduction Number: 0.98 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 397 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 380 active cases on Thursday and 361 cases on Wednesday.

A total 8,482 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 22 people in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related complications.

One person is currently in the intensive care unit.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Three new cases (647 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (1,089 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (1,929 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (1,268 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (1,166 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (1,077 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (716 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (456 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (543 cases total)

90+ years old: One new case (376 cases total)

The age of one case remains unknown

COVID-19 TESTING

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,732 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 16. A total 5,238 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to receiving the result is 38 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Nine cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 13 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Seven cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 22 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are new COVID-19 outbreaks at Extendicare Medex, Cite Parkway, Ruddy Shenkman Hospice and Villagia in the Glebe Retirement Residence. One staff member tested positive at both facilities.

The COVID-19 outbreaks is over at Centre d'Accueil Champlain

There are three active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis Featherston Drive Public School Pleasant Park Public School St. Catherine School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Cite Parkway (NEW) Courtyards on Eagleson Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Medex (NEW) Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Glebe Centre long-term care home Group Home – 22562 Maison Accueil-Sagesse Manotick Place Retirement Home Maycourt Hospice Montfort Hospital - 3C Rudy Shenkman Hospice (NEW) St. Louis Residence The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E Village at the Glebe Retirement Residence (NEW)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).