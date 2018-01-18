

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne faced tough questions from residents at a town hall meeting at Ben Franklin Place Thursday night.

Wynne was grilled with questions around issues such as the recent Ontario college strike, saying she “is sorry students got caught in the middle.” Wynne adding there needs to be better mechanisms in place for post-secondary institutions, such as those in place for elementary schools, to respond to the possibility of losing a school year.

Pensions, marijuana regulations, and preventing elder abuse were just some of the other issues addressed in the 90-minute forum.

Perhaps the most heated response came when the recent minimum wage hike was address.

One man saying she girlfriend lost her job due to the increase.

Wynne responding by saying there is a false dichotomy between job growth and ensuring living wage. “I expect people who are working 40 hours a week and working full time they will be able to look after they family,” she says.

Thursday’s meeting was one of a series of town halls with the Premier. Similar events have been held in Toronto and Brampton. The premier will head to Thunder Bay at the end of the month.

Voters in Ontario head to the polls in June 2018.