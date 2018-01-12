

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa firefighters responded quickly today to a two-alarm blaze at a row house on Albert Street at Booth.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The fire service tweeted there may be people trapped on the third floor.

Rush hour traffic is affected as Booth Street from Albert to Elm was closed for emergency services.

The Fire Service stated the fire was under conrol at 4:22 p.m.

Fire at Albert street and Lorne pic.twitter.com/c0Xsk5GvEy — George Green (@littlechichamus) January 12, 2018

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 710 Albert Street. Crews contained fire to the 2nd & 3rd floors in an end unit of a multi-door row. No injuries reported.#ottnews #ottfire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/qD8gybEG5t — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 12, 2018

Route 85 is on detour on Albert due to a working fire. Details to follow https://t.co/WMXx2uy4Q1 — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) January 12, 2018

Yikes, house on #fire off of Albert St, view from east side of Bronson at Laurier Ave West @ctvottawa @CBCOttawa pic.twitter.com/UWzKmtn2zN — kathryn baylis (@KathrynInc) January 12, 2018

UPDATE: Firefighters confirm fire is now under control. Thank you again to motorists & residents for their assistance with allowing rapid access. A number of emergency vehicles remain on scene. #ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/kvucgzbKsm — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) January 12, 2018

Wow - looks like serious fire that I’m seeing reported near Albert and Booth. This is the view from my balcony way over in Hintonburg. Hope everyone is okay! #ottnews #ottcity #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/vJz1nUYedA — Ryan Androsoff (@RyanAndrosoff) January 12, 2018