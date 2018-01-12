Ottawa firefighters responded quickly today to a two-alarm blaze at a row house on Albert Street at Booth.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The fire service tweeted there may be people trapped on the third floor.

Rush hour traffic is affected as Booth Street from Albert to Elm was closed for emergency services.

The Fire Service stated the fire was under conrol at 4:22 p.m.

 